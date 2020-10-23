It remains at an orange traffic light in CDMX and they call to recreate the tradition of the day of the dead from home

October 23, 2020 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico City will be in orange with a COVID-19 epidemiological traffic light alert, the capital government reported.

Between October 10 and 19, 2,565 to 2,775 people were hospitalized in CDMX. This represented an increase of 23 people a day on average, said Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the capital's government.

Until this Friday, CDMX reports an occupation of 40% of the beds to attend to patients with COVID-19. "We are not at the level of returning to the red light because we have a much lower number of hospitalized than we had in May, growth has stopped in hospitalizations. But we are not in the condition to open new activities, rather, we are on alert We call on the public to maintain these measures, "Sheinbaum said during a conference.

Additionally, the capital government recalled that the pantheons will remain closed, so it called for recreating the tradition of the Day of the Dead from home.

There will be tutorials through the Capital21 channel.