Now you can make purchases and payments through WhatsApp Business

October 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Undoubtedly the current circumstances have allowed the digital transformation to accelerate, COVID-19 caused many businesses to start or improve their online sales channels. And in this context, different technology companies have offered different solutions.

Now, WhatsApp Business , the version for companies and clients of the messaging platform, announced new updates in order to help businesses have more online sales channels.

The application will allow customers to purchase products and pay through a chat, likewise, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to provide customer service. Purchases will be made through Facebook Shop, a feature that will also be used on Instagram, starting next year.

On the other hand, they will integrate the services offered by Facebook so that small entrepreneurs can communicate more easily with their customers and suppliers. Through this feature, entrepreneurs will be able to manage their messages, sell and keep the inventory updated.

The company also plans to start charging its business users for some services, including calls, video calls, and messages with end-to-end encryption. This in order to help the platform to continue developing.