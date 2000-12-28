Franchises

Just The Stats, Ma'am

Keeping accurate Internet statistics at your fingertips is easy with these sources.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you're doing research for a proposal, giving information to a reporter or simply keeping abreast of the latest trends, you want to have current, reputable statistics about the Internet on hand. Some of the top research firms specializing in the Net include Jupiter (Jup.com), Forrester (Forrester.com) and CyberDialogue (CyberDialogue.com). Of course those companies charge a lot of money for their reports.

You can find highlights from their reports quoted within other sites. Two of the best resources for Internet statistics are CyberAtlas and NUA. Both sites distribute a weekly newsletter you can subscribe to for free, but NUA provides actual brief summaries of reports and findings right in the e-mail rather than just linking to relevant articles on their site.

Keep in mind that Internet stats do tend to vary, as does the interpretation of those stats, so you may want to check several sources for each topic to get a better idea of the trend.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees