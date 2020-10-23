Amazon

Amazon Toughens Its Policies for Selling Plastic Products

The ecommerce giant will no longer let you sell single-use plastic in certain regions where it operates.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Toughens Its Policies for Selling Plastic Products
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon increased its revenues by 26% in the first quarter of the year. However, it seems that it has not invested in aspects related to supporting the environment.

This has caused strong criticism, especially with respect to its packaging that it uses for shipments regarding which it is said that materials are wasted and generate a large amount of pollutants.

Added to this, single-use plastic products dominate their ranks. It is for this reason that the company will ban the sale of disposable plastic products and those made with oxodegradable plastic in its stores in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Turkey.

These three will be the regions where you will start with the restrictions. The company's commercial collaborators will be subject to this policy and it will also apply to all sales, including those of Amazon itself, according to EFE.


Depositphotos.com

It will be from next December 21, 2020 when single-use plastic products and, among others, those made with biodegradable plastics, such as cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers or sticks used to support balloons, are banned.

In the event that a seller stores any of the products in question in an Amazon fulfillment center, "you can sell the inventory until December 20, 2020 or request that it be sent to the location of your choice at no cost", and that from the company "no fee will be charged for removal of inventory."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon opens a new headquarters and several shipping centers in Mexico

Amazon

8 Ways to Avoid an Amazon Account Suspension

Amazon

Prime Day promotions, cards and participating banks