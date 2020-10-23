Amazon Toughens Its Policies for Selling Plastic Products

October 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon increased its revenues by 26% in the first quarter of the year. However, it seems that it has not invested in aspects related to supporting the environment.

This has caused strong criticism, especially with respect to its packaging that it uses for shipments regarding which it is said that materials are wasted and generate a large amount of pollutants.

Added to this, single-use plastic products dominate their ranks. It is for this reason that the company will ban the sale of disposable plastic products and those made with oxodegradable plastic in its stores in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Turkey.

These three will be the regions where you will start with the restrictions. The company's commercial collaborators will be subject to this policy and it will also apply to all sales, including those of Amazon itself, according to EFE.



Depositphotos.com

It will be from next December 21, 2020 when single-use plastic products and, among others, those made with biodegradable plastics, such as cutlery, plates, straws, stirrers or sticks used to support balloons, are banned.

In the event that a seller stores any of the products in question in an Amazon fulfillment center, "you can sell the inventory until December 20, 2020 or request that it be sent to the location of your choice at no cost", and that from the company "no fee will be charged for removal of inventory."