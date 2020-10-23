Technology

Huawei presents its high-end Mate 40 devices

These are some of the specifications of the equipment.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Huawei presents its high-end Mate 40 devices
Image credit: vía Huawei

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Huawei unveiled its new family of high-end cell phones, the Mate 40 devices hit the market with a curved screen, Kirin chip, four cameras, 5G connectivity and without Google services.

The photographic module of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + models is circular and some of its characteristics are:

Features of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

  • 6.76-inch Flex OLED screen; 2,772 x 1,344 pixels; 90 Hz refresh rate.

  • 8GB RAM

  • Kirin 9000 processor

  • 256GB capacity

  • 5G WiFi ac 2x2 MIMO connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C 3.1.

  • Rear cameras: 50 megapixels, with optical stabilization (OIS) f / 1.9; 20 megapixels, ultra wide angle f / 1.8; 12 megapixel telephoto lens f / 3.4, laser focus sensor.

  • Front camera: 13 megapixel main f / 2.4, 4K video, slow motion selfie and 3D sensor for face unlock.

  • Battery: 4,400 mAh with 66W fast charge

For its part, the Mate 40 has a 6.5-inch screen and 2,376 x 1,080 pixels. While the Mate 40 Pro + has a higher level in terms of photography with a rear camera more than its brothers.

So far there is no information on when they will go on sale in Mexico.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages?

Technology

3 Ways Small Businesses Can Quickly Embrace AI Without Big Data or Programmers

Technology

4 Ways High-Tech Communication Might Be Hurting Your Business