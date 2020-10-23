Huawei presents its high-end Mate 40 devices

October 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Huawei unveiled its new family of high-end cell phones, the Mate 40 devices hit the market with a curved screen, Kirin chip, four cameras, 5G connectivity and without Google services.

The photographic module of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + models is circular and some of its characteristics are:

Features of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

6.76-inch Flex OLED screen; 2,772 x 1,344 pixels; 90 Hz refresh rate.

8GB RAM

Kirin 9000 processor

256GB capacity

5G WiFi ac 2x2 MIMO connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C 3.1.

Rear cameras: 50 megapixels, with optical stabilization (OIS) f / 1.9; 20 megapixels, ultra wide angle f / 1.8; 12 megapixel telephoto lens f / 3.4, laser focus sensor.

Front camera: 13 megapixel main f / 2.4, 4K video, slow motion selfie and 3D sensor for face unlock.

Battery: 4,400 mAh with 66W fast charge

For its part, the Mate 40 has a 6.5-inch screen and 2,376 x 1,080 pixels. While the Mate 40 Pro + has a higher level in terms of photography with a rear camera more than its brothers.

So far there is no information on when they will go on sale in Mexico.