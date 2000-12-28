Sir Speedy Partners With Mobile Telesys To Provide Digital Business Service

Mission Viejo, CA-Digital business communication services franchisor Sir Speedy announced it's created a document management solution for Mobile Telesys, a cellular phone activator retailer. Sir Speedy's MyDocs document management system is allowing Mobile Telesys employees to have their documents printed at local Sir Speedy locations with the click of a mouse.

"Mobile Telesys wanted a document management system that has the capacity to grow with them as they acquire more markets," said Dan Beck, Sir Speedy president. "We are able to fill that need by providing locally printed documents for Mobile Telesys representatives regardless of where they're servicing their customers' needs."

Under the terms of the agreement, Mobile Telesys has the convenience of reordering letterhead, envelopes, forms, business cards, applications, contracts and human resources documents using their customized Sir Speedy MyDocs online catalog.

"This new partnership with Sir Speedy has already proven to be of great value in the short test run we've done in our Southern California office," said Michael Atesalp, national operations manager for Mobile Telesys. "As a result of Sir Speedy MyDocs, we have been able to streamline our business operations by taking advantage of centralized billings and standardizing all our documents." -The T&O Group

