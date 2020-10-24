Day of the Dead

Celebrate from home and compete in Foto Calavera 2020!

The Photo Skull 2020 contest seeks that smells and images are a tribute to our loved ones. Participate and win these prizes!
Image credit: Luis Peagui vía México Desconocido

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido

The Day of the Dead is one of the most endearing traditions of our culture, whose celebration has the nomination of Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Unesco , which it obtained in 2008. Precisely to show the facets of these holidays, we have launched Foto Calavera 2020 , the photographic contest that pays tribute to our deceased and the traditions that give us identity as Mexicans.

Photo: Luis Peagui

The celebration

There are traditions that exalt and fill cemeteries with flowers, there are others who clean the bones, there are those who return their houses to altars, there are also those who place an altar in some corner of the home with decorum.

The central point of this celebration is death and our deceased. So to join the tribute that this year has represented for humanity, we decided to launch a photographic contest dedicated to catrinas, skulls and all those cultural expressions that take shape, light and color with these Mexican nuances: Photo Calavera 2020.

Photo Skull 2020, the contest

All Mexicans or foreigners who send photos on the theme of the Day of the Dead to the contest platform can participate.

The categories are as follows:

  • Catrinas and skulls
  • Altars and offerings
  • Day of the Dead traditions

Dates: from October 15 to November 8

The awards

Mexico Verde travel experiences in luxury suites and, for the first place, a Samsung Galaxy S20.

Stay tuned to our social networks, website and subscribe to our mailing list, to find out the details from tomorrow.

Remember that one of the factors to be a winner will be the highest number of votes, so upload your photo and share it as much as you can.

Luck!

