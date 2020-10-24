The world has already changed: How to design a new professional and personal reality

October 24, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

“The world stopped and I feel so bad that I don't want to talk to anyone. It's a feeling that we've all had in the last few months, ”said Silvia Singer , in her talk at Money Fest , Mexico's interactive personal finance festival. "However, if there is a crisis, I am sure there must be an opportunity."

With this phrase, general director of the Interactive Museum of Economics (MIDE) , told us that this is the time to make a change to face the new normal.

"Every museum is due to its public, but what happens when people cannot go?" This was the challenge that MIDE faced in March when Sana Distancia measures began to stop the spread of COVID-19 .

"We had to acknowledge that there was a crisis that was going to last, we needed to make changes and restart," Singer explained when presenting how MIDE had to transform its strategy to focus on the digital public. “Now the museum is beyond Tacuba 17 in Mexico City; now it is for anyone inside and outside of Mexico who understands Spanish ”.

The MIDE has already opened its doors, but this digital strategy allowed them to transform.

In this regard, Silvia gave us the strategy to replicate the success of the MIDE in our businesses.

How can we design a new professional and personal reality?

Pablo Picasso used to say that when the muse of inspiration visits you, she has to find you working.

“Entrepreneurship is a creative and at the same time critical act. There are no magic formulas to transform and there are many paths. Which is the best? Yours ”, indicated the general director of MIDE.

To generate your own strategy, according to the expert, it is required:

Being able to observe the environment: "First of all, you have to see the opportunities that are outside, understand what is happening and identify what things or situations require a different solution that works better in this new normal."

Understand that change is constant: "It sounds obvious, but you have to remain agile and have an open mind to innovate."

How I reinvent myself

Silvia Singer pointed out that you have to learn to think with a certain structure in order to transform yourself. A simple model that you can follow in your person and your business is:

1. Think about something that you have dreamed and imagined, but with some alternatives on how to achieve it: "I need a clear objective, to know where I want to go and what alternatives I have."

2. Write down these alternatives honestly in a notebook with the advantages and disadvantages of each one: "Find realistic dreams with goals within reach and agree to be flexible in the method to achieve them."

3. Be informed to be able to choose an alternative and take the step: "In order to be successful, you must be yourself, but reflect on what you can improve."

4. Commit to what you have chosen and move on: “We all have huge desires, but our resources are limited. So you have to make a decision and commit to it ”.

In the end, the MIDE director gave great advice for all entrepreneurs who are looking to transform themselves: “You don't have to suffer the process, you have to enjoy it. I'm sure that in the end everything will be fine ”.