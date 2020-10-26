Entrepreneurship in the pandemic is always a challenge, even for Martha Debayle

October 26, 2020 9 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The announcer and businesswoman looks to the future in a difficult time for the world.

Passion is fundamental to starting a business.

We are stronger than we think.

Who in this world doesn't know Martha Debayle ? Loved by many and criticized by others, no one can deny that when it comes to business, she does it very well. She is a woman who, regardless of challenges or scandals, knows that life goes on and hard work much more.

For the launch of her new Martha Debayle x Ivonne fall-winter collection, we talked with her about her experience as an entrepreneur, her passion for fashion, the pandemic, the future in business and of course, some advice for entrepreneurs.

Image: Courtesy Martha Debayle x Ivonne

Entrepreneur en Español (ENT): What has been your process as an entrepreneur?

Martha Debayle (MD): I don't have a background in finance and business, so I have been guided a lot by my instincts and intuition. Also, I have always had my ears and my heart very open to the audience to understand what they want.

From the day BB Mundo was born, almost 21 years ago, with the idea of generating content for parents, I realized that there was very little information out there, intelligent, deep and rigorous for new parents.

When I decided to start making magazines with BB Mundo , then with The Beauty Effect and Moi , a lot is instinctive and to see the results of the audience on different platforms, such as social networks. We realized how they loved the way we curated content and that's why, despite the fact that the publishing industry was in a tailspin at the time, we decided to launch three titles on paper.

Likewise, when I made Martha Debayle Home , which were products for the home, the clothing collection or the launch of the shampoo , they were all very natural things for me, because they are things that I love, I identify myself and people recognize me.

All this was born not only for the pleasure of sharing with people what I am passionate about, but because I realize that there are people out there who are very similar in what I am related to. All business initiatives have been instinctive to satisfy a market need out there.

Image: Courtesy Martha Debayle x Ivonne

It may interest you: 8 lessons from Martha Debayle to undertake

ENT: From your experience of going ahead with your business in the middle of 2020, what can you say to female entrepreneurs?

MD: 1. Have a plan

Be clear about where they are going, what they want to achieve, be willing to carry that weight, bring their project to fruition and make it grow.

2. Don't be afraid

I think that many times we stop to do many things because of the fear of failure and if that happens it is just a hard lesson, but you have to get up and move on.

Don't be afraid to jump. In life, if you have to have what few have, you always have to be willing to do what few do.

3. Be very careful

You have to take great care of the flow of your company. Now we have seen it with the pandemic, those who had a reserve managed to survive, on the other hand, those who lived from day to day ended up thundering. A good operating reserve.

4. Be tenacious

Don't give up, don't throw in the towel, talent is overrated and the people who succeed are the ones who work, work and work. It is the one who is willing to do what needs to be done to achieve what you want to achieve.

ENT: How has the transition been from having your radio show, magazines and collaborating with brands, to being you and a recognized name in your own right?

MD: The time you invest in each thing. Building a company and a brand takes a lot of effort and money . As long as one is willing to do what one wants, things will work out.

In this case, it is taking care of it a lot and being congruent between what I think, do, say and feel, because when you are a brand you have to be with your message. For this reason, my lines have to do with me, like the house , the hair , also the clothes, plus all the projects that come in 2021. Everything is very much in line with who I am, like my values under which I live and represent . I think that honesty is what ends up making what we do a success.

Image: Courtesy Martha Debayle x Ivonne

ENT: As your second collection with Ivonne, what do you expect this year?

MD: It is a collection with a lot of personality, that looks to the future, to a certain extent galactic , full of brilliance. We want this to be another inspiration for millions of women out there, because we have spent many pandemic months without dressing, without feeling glamorous or in our prime . That is why we bring to light this collection, to inspire women to take risks, open their hearts, try different things on themselves, to know that the sky is the limit but above all that they feel encouraged, happy and motivated to look beyond what we now live.

ENT: What is it like for you to take out this collection in the middle of a global pandemic?

MD: The truth is that it was very complicated. We already had the Spring / Summer collection, but we had to postpone the launch precisely because of the COVID-19 issue . However, we believe that clothes bring great joy to women. It is a good gift for these moments in which we have not had such a good time, to celebrate life, that we are well and healthy.

We decided that it would only be an online sale (as of October 28), through Ivonne.com and Liverpool.com , with international shipments. We know that we have many followers in other parts of the world. That feeling of globalization is something that the pandemic has left us learning, we are all so interconnected.

ENT: Where did your passion for fashion come from and why did it become a factor in doing business?

MD: I come from a very fashionista grandmother and mother who always took care of their image. I remember that my grandmother arranged the sleeves of the dresses, made up the shoulder, put her in the back, raised the length of the skirt. It was absolutely everything for her, as it was for my mom. They were both super elegant and distinguished, with great personal taste and style. My love of looking good and flawless certainly comes from them.

Throughout these years, through social networks, people told me that they loved several of my clothes. And there I said: why not make a collection of clothes, of good quality, with a first-rate Mexican brand, such as Ivonne, at affordable prices and with incredible fabrics that we brought from Spain, France, Turkey, Italy, for all women who want to dress up and feel great.

ENT: How do you feel when dressing Mexican women and women from all over the world, now?

MD: For me it is an honor to share a bit of what I like. But the most important thing is to do things with quality, at a good price and to think that there are going to be women out there who the day they put on our clothes feel like a billion dollars , motivated, inspired and can stand before the world empowered, invincible and unbeatable . That is the best gift.

Image: Courtesy Martha Debayle x Ivonne

ENT: Any tips for women for 2021?

MD: It is a futuristic collection because I want that even though they cannot see it today, they look to the future with eyes of love, hope and faith, but above all with eyes of trust. That in this coming 2021, each and every one of them know that they have what it takes to handle whatever life brings. We are stronger than we think, always.

ENT: What's next for Martha Debayle and her brand?

MD: We are an unstoppable machine, the entire team that works with me is passionate, creative, unstoppable to continue producing and doing. A new collection is coming and launching at the end of the year, for 2021, there are also more reserved joys that we are working hard on, because life is one and if it is not one who, and if not now, when?