Not A Stock Wizard? Avoid These Investing Mistakes, Part 1

Read about the common mistakes people make when dealing with stocks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Admit it . . . you're not perfect. Still, it would be nice to learn from someone else's mistakes for a change, or at least avoid making the same mistakes twice. With that in mind, here are some of the most common mistakes made by astute (and some not-so-astute) investors. Feel free to tally up how many you've made. If you tick off fewer than two, consider yourself a pro; three to five, you're an expert; six to eight, you need some help; more than eight, don't just sit there . . . rethink your actions! Read on to see how you fare.

Love me, love my stock. Everyone's heard the one about the stock inherited from grandma that began as a few measly shares and, through dividend reinvestment (and divine neglect), is now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The stock shares are like the Energizer bunny . . . they just keep going and going, and presumably they always will. Or will they?

Whether you're holding shares of a tobacco company, a soft-drink purveyor or a software developer, perhaps you should consider selling off a few of those wonderful shares and diversifying your portfolio a bit. (Before you do, however, be sure to check with your tax advisor.)

See our tips on Thursday, December 28 through Thursday, January 4 for parts 2 through 7 of this article.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market