Coronavirus

Brazil and Mexico will have a contraction of 5.8% and 9% of their GDP respectively

and. In 2021, the economies of both countries are expected to experience a recovery: the Mexican GDP will grow by 3.5% and the Brazilian by 2.8%.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Brazil and Mexico will have a contraction of 5.8% and 9% of their GDP respectively
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Foro Económico Mundial

By: Statista

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated its global economic projections. According to its latest forecasts , the world economy will contract by 4.4% in 2020. This represents a slight improvement compared to the agency's latest outlook for June 2020 and is partly due, according to the entity, to the rapid reopening of China and stimuli in rich countries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite this slight improvement, the IMF warns that the economic recovery "will probably be long, uneven and uncertain."

According to IMF calculations, Spain will suffer the biggest collapse of advanced economies this year, as its GDP will fall by 12.8%. However, the forecasts for 2021 are more optimistic, as Spanish GDP is expected to grow by 7.2%. In 2020, in the other so-called 'advanced economies', such as the United States (-4.3%), Germany (-6.0), Japan (-5.3) or the United Kingdom (-9.8%) the fall in GDP will be less. China, by contrast, will avoid recession, increasing real GDP by 1.9 percent.

The two main Latin American economies, Brazil and Mexico , will register a contraction of 5.8% and 9% of their GDP this year, respectively. In 2021, the economies of both countries are expected to experience a recovery: the Mexican GDP will grow by 3.5% and the Brazilian by 2.8%.

Image: Statista

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

They Are Creating a Mask That Inactivates Coronavirus With Heat

Coronavirus

There are early signs of a rebound from COVID-19, according to Hugo López-Gatell

Coronavirus

Mexico Will Buy 34.4 Million Vaccine Doses From Pfizer