Samsung president dies at 78

The technology company announced the death of its top leader.
Image credit: EXBCtv vía twitter / Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Lee Kun-Hee assumed the presidency of the South Korean company after the death of his father, the founder of Samsung, in 1987.
  • The causes of his death were not specified.

The president of Samsung , Lee Kun-Hee , died on October 25 at the age of 78, surrounded by his relatives, according to the technology company. The causes of death were not specified.

According to CNN, Lee had been in a coma after suffering a heart attack in 2014 and although he himself remained the incumbent president, since then his son Lee Jae-Yong has acted as the de facto leader.

Lee Kun-Hee assumed the presidency of the South Korean company after the death of his father, the founder of Samsung, in 1987. Now his only son is expected to take this position, however, the company has not declared on the matter.

The businessman was considered the richest man in South Korea and known for having an insight into the quality of his products. Likewise, he became the character that made Samsung a technological benchmark in recent times.

Despite the fact that Lee Kun-Hee was one of the leaders who drove the growth of his country, he was involved in legal problems. In the 90's he was accused of bribery of politicians and in 2008 for tax evasion. On both occasions, he received presidential pardons and avoided jail.

His heir is not spared from problems with the law, since in 2017 he was found guilty of corruption and bribery charges. It is not yet known with certainty if it will be his son who will take the reins of the company.

