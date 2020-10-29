This Agile-Focused Project Management Tool Can Make Your Team More Efficient

October 29, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, running a business is all about . Small businesses, startups, and large corporations alike are struggling and trying to find ways to cut cost and complete projects on-time and under-budget. One of the best ways to do that is with effective project management, but not all businesses can afford a team of project managers or even some of the more expensive project management tools. One affordable option is Hubstaff Tasks Premium.

Hubstaff Tasks is an Agile-focused project management tool that is like having a project manager on staff that can work with everybody simultaneously. With visual boards and columns, you can easily collaborate on projects to see the project's status and keep moving it along in the right direction. Just one click once you're done with a task, the project moves on to the next step.

Hubstaff Tasks is loaded with proven Agile practices, like built-in time-tracking, Sprints, Kanban boards, daily stand-ups, roadmaps, and more to help your team focus better. This platform lets you see all of your tasks prioritized and in one place and gives you all the communication tools your team needs, including comments, checklists, assignments, and attachments. That way, the entire team is in the loop whenever somebody makes an update. It's no surprise that Hubstaff Tasks has earned 4.5-star ratings from Capterra and GetApp.

Hubstaff Tasks' Premium plan supports unlimited, unlimited projects, unlimited teams, and 5GB of storage. But the best part of all is that you can get a lifetime subscription to Hubstaff Tasks Premium for just $49.99. Considering competitor apps charge up to $25 per month per user, this is a total steal. If you're not sold on the lifetime subscription, you can still try it for one year for just $29.99.