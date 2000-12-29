Subway Restaurants Expand In UK And Ireland

<b></b>

December 29, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Milford, CT-As part of a marked effort to expand throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, Subway announced that it is opening eight restaurants there during December and January.

"The key issue to our growth is our expansion into the north of England and Scotland," said Paul Heyes, development agent for Subway in the United Kingdom. "We are breaking out of our previous home ground of London and the South."

Restaurant openings in Manchester, Liverpool, Bradford, Newcastle, Belfast, Galway and Edinburgh, and the recent appointment of Blair Ivens as Subway's European regional manager, are indicative of the chain's international growth initiatives.

"This will give Subway a compelling national profile and make us a more attractive proposition with potential franchisees throughout the UK and Ireland," Heyes said. -Subway