VIDEO: They create a 'helmet' that protects against COVID-19 for 60 hours

October 27, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In Latin America we usually say that necessity is the mother of ingenuity , and we have seen that very clearly due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 . Not for nothing in recent months we have seen hundreds of alliterations of face masks and sanitizing products.

Given this, the Canadian company VYZR Technologies decided to take this innovation one step further and, in true science fiction style, develop a neoprene capsule to protect people from SARSCov2.

Gif: VYZR Technologies

This device, which to be honest looks like a space helmet from movies like Alien , is called BioVYZR and has two fans that charge its battery through a 5V USB type A port.

Its filters are made with KN95 particles: one 12 centimeters in diameter that cleans the incoming air, and another eight centimeters that filters the outlet air. According to the company's website , each pair of filters offers up to 60 hours of clean air under normal conditions and each BioVYZR comes with 10 filters.

The BioVYZR fits seals around the neck and chest and covers the entire head. It weighs 2.25 kilograms in its adult model, although it will soon have a variety of sizes, and it can be adjusted with straps.

How much will it cost? This land diving suit, which will be available in November, will sell for $ 379 or about 7,900 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.