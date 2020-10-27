Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum Positive for COVID-19

October 27, 2020 1 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum announced through Twitter that she gave positive in her COVID-19 test on Monday night, October 26.

Last night I was informed that I tested positive for COVID. I feel good, strong and I am with medical follow-up from @SSaludCdMx and @incmnszmx So far without symptoms. I will continue working and coordinating all activities remotely, with the same commitment as always. - Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) October 27, 2020

The president indicated that so far she has no symptoms, but she will continue working remotely to comply with the Sana Distancia rules of the Mexican capital.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health (SSA), Mexico City has reported 156 thousand cases of COVID-19 with 14,837 deaths in the eight months that the Sana Distancia measures take.

