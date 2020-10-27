A Mexican Car Could Become a Hot Wheels Legend

October 27, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

"La Bracala" stood out among the five finalists as the favorite of the jury made up of influencers and motorsport experts.

In the grand finale of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, the winner will see their car converted into a Hot Wheels cart that will be sold around the world.

The second edition of Hot Wheels Legends Tour Mexico 2020 now in virtual format announced “La Bracala”, a 1976 Brasilia as the car that will represent the country in the great virtual final of the event.

Daniel Beltrán is the winning participant who registered his customized full-scale car to Hot Wheels Legends Tour Mexico 2020. "La Bracala" stood out among the five finalists as the favorite of the jury made up of influencers and motorsport experts: Juca, Fercho Urquiza , Franky Mostro, as well as Hot Wheels designers: Mario Godoy and Ralph Benitez.

The jury was in charge of evaluating the authenticity, creativity and garage spirit of "La Bracala" to represent the Aztec country in the grand final where the winner will see their car converted into a Hot Wheels cart that will be sold all over the world.

The date for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour virtual grand finale will be announced shortly, where finalists from Mexico and the rest of the world will face off to feel the adrenaline rush and excitement of seeing their custom car transform into a legendary Hot Wheels.