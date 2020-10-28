Free Webinar | Nov. 12: How to Write a Great Business Book

October 28, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Writing a book can establish you as an authority in your field—but how do you write a great one, and how do you get it published?

Join Jennifer Dorsey, editorial director of Entrepreneur Press, the book division of Entrepreneur Media, in conversation with Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer, as they discuss how entrepreneurs can transform themselves into best-selling .

Register Now

Jennifer Dorsey is the editorial director of Entrepreneur Press. She has worked in the book publishing industry for over 20 years and specializes in nonfiction.