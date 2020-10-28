Free Webinar | Nov. 17: How to Navigate a Profitable eCommerce Business with a Social Mission

October 28, 2020 2 min read

Over the past decade, there has been an upswing in the male grooming industry, with men spending more on skin creams, hair products, and deodorants. In fact, online shave clubs are the fastest-growing segment of the $3.3B U.S. men's grooming market, accounting for 10% of that share. One unicorn startup has significantly disrupted this lucrative industry, long dominated by established giants like Procter & Gamble, by owning 2% of the market. Founded in New York in 2013, Harry's began as an online retailer and subscription service selling men's luxury razors, shave creams, and other men's grooming products at an honest price, before placing them in stores like Target and Walmart in 2016. The growing and profitable company has raised over $375M and was recently valued at $1.4B. In the 10th episode of our "If I Knew Then: " series, Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar will ask Harry's co-founder/CEO Andy Katz-Mayfield to share the most valuable management lessons he's learned during his career, along with how he navigated the startup's rise to the top. Other topics include:

- The importance of having a social mission

- Workplace mental health

- Navigating an e-commerce business during COVID

- Lessons learned as a CEO leading in 2020

- Building and a

Andy Katz-Mayfield is Co-Founder/CEO of Harry’s Inc., an organization building the next great consumer product brands. Harry's was founded in 2013 after Andy had a bad experience trying to buy razor blades. Harry’s ambition is to create exceptional shaving and personal care products that better meet the needs of modern men. Harry's Inc. also recently launched an organization called Harry’s Labs, which leverages Harry’s platform to support exceptional entrepreneurs in building and scaling the next great consumer brands.

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.