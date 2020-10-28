Leadership lessons

Free Webinar Dec. 1: GoDaddy CEO Shares How To Build Your Brand In A New Era of Innovation & Growth

Join GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani as he shares the most important lessons and insights he learned throughout his 20-year career in technical, management, and leadership roles.
Image credit: Courtesy of GoDaddy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There has been an undeniable spike in small businesses and micro-businesses relying on digital more than ever before because of the pandemic. From domain name registration to building a professional website that attracts customers, the world’s largest service platform empowered everyday entrepreneurs with a comprehensive set of tools to succeed online. In fact, it reported 400,000 net customers in Q2, the strongest quarter of customer growth in its 20-year history. With 20 million customers worldwide, $3B in revenue, and an average customer retention rate of 85%, you will discover how GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) grew during this critical time in the next episode of our "Leadership Lessons" series, hosted by Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani will share the most important lessons and insights he learned throughout his 20-year career in technical, management, and leadership roles at Expedia Group and JP Morgan Chase. Other topics include:

- How to build and scale a customer-centric company
- Turning ideas and ambition into successful ventures
- Why corporate social responsibility matters, especially right now
- Leadership lessons in taking a human-first approach during a global crisis
- Strengthening communities & the economy with entrepreneurs and micro-businesses

As GoDaddy's CEO, Aman Bhutani brings over 20 years of experience in technical, management, and leadership roles ushering brands into new eras of innovation and global growth. 

Jason Nazar is co-founder/CEO of Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies.

