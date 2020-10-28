Radio host 'annoys' her Tesla thieves

October 28, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Teslas can be unlocked with an access card or via smartphones linked to the car.

Perhaps the technology could deter criminals from stealing cars in the future. In the city of Canberra, Australia, a radio presenter sabotaged the theft of her Tesla Model 3 car through the vehicle app until the thieves abandoned the car.

Anabelle Brett, woke up on the morning of Thursday October 22 with some worrying notifications on her cell phone, someone was deleting the smartphones linked to her car and indeed when she went to the place where she was parked she did not find it.

Elon Musk's company cars can be unlocked with an access card or via smartphones linked to the car, but the owner's cell phone cannot be unlinked from the vehicle, the Daily Mail Australia explained.

Interior of a Tesla Model 3. Image: Depositphotos.com

Through the application, the local radio presenter noticed that her car was in motion, and after talking to the police, she went to look for it with a friend, but through the app she placed a speed limit, under the windows and was even able to honk the horn.

The criminals chose to leave the car and so far it has been possible to identify one of the criminals with clues that they left on the run.