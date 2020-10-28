This is the list of apps that Android users should avoid downloading

October 28, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to Avast, various user reviews on the Google Play Store They mentioned that the platforms caught their attention through ads on YouTube and promised a different game than the app finally offered.

Do you want to install a game because you saw its advertising and it caught your attention? Better think twice. According to a group of experts from the antivirus company Avast , some applications from the Android store that disguise themselves as harmless games show you intrusive advertising that compromises the security of your data.

The researchers found 21 applications that can compromise your data, through intrusive advertising, known as 'adware', some of them are still active in the Play Store although they have already been reported.

You may be interested: 6 applications that will help you meet your goals

According to Avast , various user reviews on the Google Play Store mentioned that the platforms caught their attention through ads on YouTube and promised a different game than the app finally offered. According to SensorTower, these platforms have been downloaded eight million times.

Among the applications that have these characteristics are: