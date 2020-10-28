applications

This is the list of apps that Android users should avoid downloading

These apps compromise the privacy of your data.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This is the list of apps that Android users should avoid downloading
Image credit: The Average Tech Guy vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • According to Avast, various user reviews on the Google Play Store They mentioned that the platforms caught their attention through ads on YouTube and promised a different game than the app finally offered.

Do you want to install a game because you saw its advertising and it caught your attention? Better think twice. According to a group of experts from the antivirus company Avast , some applications from the Android store that disguise themselves as harmless games show you intrusive advertising that compromises the security of your data.

The researchers found 21 applications that can compromise your data, through intrusive advertising, known as 'adware', some of them are still active in the Play Store although they have already been reported.

According to Avast , various user reviews on the Google Play Store mentioned that the platforms caught their attention through ads on YouTube and promised a different game than the app finally offered. According to SensorTower, these platforms have been downloaded eight million times.

Among the applications that have these characteristics are:

  1. Assassin Legend - 2020 NEW

  2. Cream Trip - NEW

  3. Crush Car

  4. Desert Against

  5. Find 5 Differences - 2020 NEW

  6. Find Hidden

  7. Find the Differences - Puzzle Game

  8. Flying Skateboard

  9. Helicopter Attack - NEW

  10. Helicopter Shoot

  11. Iron it

  12. Jump jump

  13. Money destroyer

  14. Plant monster

  15. Props Rescue

  16. Rolling Scroll

  17. Rotate Shape

  18. Rugby Pass

  19. Shoot Them

  20. Shooting Run

  21. Sway Man.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will let us silence people and groups for life

SEO

Why Google's Search Page Redesign Is the Death of SEO

Entrepreneurs

Barack Obama, Richard Branson and Mark Zuckerberg All Swear By This High-Performance Habit