The MaDeCa Template for entrepreneurs who want to succeed after COVID-19

October 28, 2020 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do I need to tell you about the problems and difficulties that the pandemic generated ? Is it helpful for us to sit down and cry together?

If you answer in the negative, you think that this context offers us a challenge, a challenge and invites us to be even better than before, this article will interest you.

After several months of passing this exceptional situation in which the world has turned upside down , it is an opportunity for entrepreneurs who are able to analyze it carefully and then act decisively.

In that sense, I propose my MaDeCa Template so that you can act precisely and thus be able to take advantage of this context and differentiate yourself from your competitors ( download it here ).

MA pear

Image: Depositphotos.com

It would be a big mistake to drive blindly in this highly volatile environment.

Think that there is no explorer who ventures into unknown territory without a map, and there is no traveler who does so without his GPS.

Now: what data are the keys to take into account? Fundamentally of two types. The first related to items and the second to people. That is, analyze which ones are strengthened (for example, in Argentina businesses that sell construction items, agriculture and essential services).

On the people side, I suggest you focus on three key aspects:

New needs: For example, adult care or pet walking. New behaviors: Such as remote conversations, spend more time connected. Or also the use of alcohol gel and other preventive measures such as the use of masks (in fact, many people began to manufacture them successfully). Changes in consumption habits: For example, the significant increase in food deliveries at home instead of going to a restaurant.

To learn more about what social behavior will be like after the pandemic, I recommend reading this article .

To tectar

Image: Depositphotos.com

It consists of making a list of no more than five positive traits that we have.

The condition is that they are applied traits, that is, transformed into concrete and specific behaviors. We must avoid those that, no matter how valuable they are, we never or rarely use. They must be real and unwanted.

To illustrate, I mention curiosity, perseverance or the ability to analyze.

What gives power to this second part is that it injects us with a good dose of self-esteem, to have self-confidence in our actions and decisions. And its effectiveness will depend directly on the realism with which we have identified our positive features. In other words, for it to work, they must be true.

As a guide, I suggest using the concept of Self -Awareness from Daniel Goleman's book Emotional Intelligence.

CA end

Image: Depositphotos.com

Finally, the third stage of the model called Channeling .

After an introspection exercise, we will reveal our main negative emotions in this pandemic context and we will determine a specific action to correct them.

The objective is, after identifying them, managing them, orienting them in our favor. We will do so under the premise that any poorly processed emotion tends to express itself in inappropriate ways, which may damage relationships with others or ourselves.

Example: Faced with fear , it would be appropriate to be informed . Faced with sadness , seek support and have social contact with positive people. Concern can be overcome with Analysis .

HOW TO USE

As with these tools, their use is personal and depends on the user's reading. Anyway, I want to tell you what my idea is when I developed it and the best way to do it is through a practical case.

Juan Carlos had a business to buy and sell women's clothing, which he distributed in his private car in towns near his place of residence.

After the quarantine was imposed, its exits became impossible and to that it was necessary to add that the services it previously offered began to be abandoned, since its customers began to buy directly over the Internet and their visits became unnecessary.

At this moment, he feels confused, he does not know what direction to take and although he has experienced similar situations before, he felt good at his job and the effects of the pandemic took him by surprise.

So, with these data the recommendation is:

1. Carry out the survey of how is the item to which it is dedicated and knows: That of clothing. For this you can consult newspapers and specialized entities (Chambers of commerce, reports on textile industries, etc.).

Then, analyze what is the expected immediate and mediate future. If, for example, you find out that according to specialists the recovery will be in a year, you should start thinking about another area to work. And this would be the second part: Survey which ones have been favored by the pandemic, as a first guide. Suppose it was the one for pet food.

2. Determine, within that category (pets), what behaviors have appeared . We see that the one with the dog walk. With this new data, he could eventually begin to market that food, through contact with walkers who would be his ambassadors or also, become a walkers who add food service himself.

3. You must fuel your positive traits. The expectation is that in this situation you feel diminished and frustrated. It is essential that, after a process of introspection, you realize your side better to value it. You will need it.

4. Lastly, you must get your negative emotions at bay. For this, you must make the list of its main and determine specific actions that can mitigate them. In this way, you can always have a kind of map at hand to guide you in your actions. Here is a video with the explanation .

Finally, I recommend keeping a diary or logbook in which we write down daily objectives and, at the end of the day, describe what emotions and thoughts we experience. All this information must be put at the service of the constant improvement of the staff, who will be refined after each application.