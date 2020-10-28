The Superama will disappear and now they will be 'Walmart Express'

October 28, 2020 2 min read

Walmart de México y Centroamérica announced that the “Superama” supermarkets will disappear to make way for “Walmart Express”, a new format of omnichannel access stores, starting in November 2020.

" Walmart Express was born in Mexico in response to current customers who seek to find a shopping experience in a supermarket adapted to their lifestyles and new needs," the company said in a statement.

This concept will have different forms of sale, either in person or through online purchases and applications, attention via WhatsApp, home delivery, or the “Pickup” service to collect merchandise from the comfort of the car.

The company added that, in addition to the conversion of the Superama stores, there will also be the opening of new stores from November 2020 , which will be located in strategic points in the country, "to reach new spaces where there is no presence with current formats ".

“After the launch of the new concept in Mexico, Walmart and Walmart Express operations will share best practices, both in stores and online, with a gradual alignment of their e-commerce platforms, to offer the best shopping experience to their clients, ”he said.

Throughout 2020, Walmart has focused on opening stores with smaller formats to reach other parts of Mexico. Between July and September, the company has opened 16 Bodegas Aurrerá units and only two Walmart.

The supermarket chain also ventured into the telecommunications sector this year. Last June it announced the launch of its mobile phone and internet service called Bodega Aurrerá Internet y Telefonía (BAIT), with an internet offer with a prepaid system for 50 pesos per week and 200 pesos per month, with national coverage.

Walmart México reported sales of 164,154 million pesos in the third quarter of 2020, 10,381 million more than in the same period last year, and from January to September these have risen 9.7% to 501,987 million pesos.

However, from January to September, profits have contracted 21% to 20,832 million pesos.