Roads to Innovate 2020 program arrives in Mexico and Central America

October 29, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Survey on the Economic Impact Generated by COVID-19 by INEGI shows that in Mexico 93.2% of companies registered economic impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic . But, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) , Mexico is the second best country to undertake in Latin America. That is why it is therefore essential to support startups and small entrepreneurs that sustain the economy of millions of people.

To this end, the Alliance for Central America and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom launch the INNOVATE Entrepreneurship Program , an initiative that seeks to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and productivity in Central America and Mexico.

Image: INNOVATE Entrepreneurship Program

The program allows the interaction of economic agents with experts on topics such as: leadership, investment, business, among others; through different events in the main cities and areas of the region.

In Mexico, three Roads to INNOVATE competitions will be held in which participants from three geographical areas of the country: North Zone (November 23), Central (November 25) and South (November 27), will present their projects virtually, and They will have the opportunity to access talks and mentoring with experts on different topics, as well as with investors and the public that connects.

The categories that will be considered are:

Undertaking in Times of Pandemic: Businesses created or adapted during the pandemic (bases change in terms of time of existence of the undertaking).

Health.

Smart Cities (smart cities).

Energy.

General: Innovative, technological enterprises, excluding subsistence enterprises (eg food production).

The jury will be made up of prominent actors from the world of entrepreneurship and leadership in Mexico such as Alejandro Souza, Social Development Consultant and founder of Pixza; Juana Ramírez, Entrepreneur and founder of Grupo SOHIN; Rafael Eduardo Alcaraz, Director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Families of the Tecnológico de Monterrey; Eduardo de la Garza, GM Monterrey Digital Hub; Abel Dorantes, Project Manager for Science and Innovation in Higher Education at the British Council; and Mario Romero, Director of Impact Hub.

Contestants can register their project for free until November 6. Get to know the rules on the call page!