Fashion

A second-hand Louis Vuitton bag with holes for sale for almost 240 thousand pesos

The bag made in France caused a stir on social networks for its exorbitant price.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A second-hand Louis Vuitton bag with holes for sale for almost 240 thousand pesos
Image credit: Imagen: Farfech, Louis Vuitton

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Recycling is something that is not only fashionable, but is necessary. The planet yells at us that it needs a real change, yet this store has a somewhat strange concept about recycling. This is the Louis Vuitton bag in collaboration with Comme Des Garcons in 2014, which was put up for sale in an online store, Farfech .

Image: Farfech, Louis Vuitton

So far, there is no problem, the real problem is that the accessory is on sale for nine thousand dollars, almost 240 thousand pesos. Also, it runs into huge holes and is second-hand.

Image: Farfech, Louis Vuitton

Objects with history

Farfech has a description for the controversial bag on its website:

“We remind you that these pieces had a life before reaching your hands, so they may have small imperfections. By buying this item you give continuity to its use and positively help the planet ”.

Image: Farfech, Louis Vuitton

In the networks there was severe criticism for putting a second-hand object up for sale at such a crazy price. One user even called it a “pickpocket dream”.

Luxury masks

In September, Louis Vuitton was criticized for launching its luxury masks , to ward off the virus. The point is that it is a luxury item part of the Cruise 2021 collection. It is a transparent mask that is fastened to the head by an elastic strap with the signature monogram. It will be on sale from October 30 for the modest amount of $ 961 (approximately 202 thousand Mexican pesos).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

Gucci launches a men's dress for almost 56 thousand pesos

Fashion

How the CEO of Moral Code Footwear Blends Fashion and Compassion

Fashion

How a Chance Conversation in a Coffee Shop Launched the Multimillion-Dollar Vegan Clothing Company Om & Ah