These are the summits that will be held at INCmty2020

This Monday, November 2, begins the eighth edition of INCmty , the largest Spanish-speaking entrepreneurship event.

"Our challenge is to inspire, connect, empower and encourage female and male entrepreneurs to build value in Mexico and the world," said Rogelio de los Santos, executive president of INCmty and president of the Council of the Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute during the presentation of the lineup on September 23rd.

This event will be experienced virtually due to the contingency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, for the eighth edition of INCmty , the entrepreneurial community has asked us to emphasize two priority issues for the public agenda: Digital Inclusion and Sustainable Future", explained Rogelio de los Santos.

INCmty 2020 is divided into five Summits, one each day from November 2 to 6. Thus, throughout the week you will have access to live content, 20 on-demand conferences by Summit, Q&A sessions for previously recorded sessions, interviews, unique releases, good news , giveaways and trivia, among many other surprises.

Start putting together your schedule today:

Monday 2: Business Hack Summit. Provide recommendations, experiences and tools with economic potential that are translated into business models generating value for the growth of ideas and ventures.

Tuesday 3: Sustainability Summit. It proposes innovative solutions in sustainable development to face climate change, sustainable resources and favor economic empowerment.

Wednesday 4: Emerging Technologies Summit. Explore the technological advancements that are revolutionizing the future, driving business forward and changing the way we operate in the marketplace.

Thursday 5: Digital Inclusion Summit. It proposes accessibility and innovation under equal conditions , from an inclusive perspective with solutions for a fair world.

Friday 6: Human Growth Summit. It explores how to care for and improve the quality of life through best practices for the development of the human being and overcoming their limitations.

