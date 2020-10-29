News and Trends

US GDP Surged a Record 33 Percent in the 3rd Quarter as the Economy Reopened, Roughly Double the Next-Biggest Jump

Still, the increase doesn't offset the prior quarter's decline. Experts have said a full recovery may take years, as the pace of GDP growth is set to moderate significantly in the last three months of 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
US GDP Surged a Record 33 Percent in the 3rd Quarter as the Economy Reopened, Roughly Double the Next-Biggest Jump
Image credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images via BI

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

After the coronavirus pandemic's toll drove a record plunge in economic output in the second quarter, the U.S.'s summer recovery fueled the largest-ever jump in gross domestic product.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. The reading is the largest output gain on record, in data going back to the 1940s. It's roughly double the next-biggest jump, in 1950. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 32 percent gain.

The reading represents how much the economy would've grown had the third-quarter rate lasted for a year. It's a sharp reversal from the second quarter's 31.4 percent annualized rate of contraction.

Thursday's figure is also the first of three estimates published by the Commerce Department and could be revised in the coming months.

The historic rebound was led by the gradual reopening of businesses and revitalized spending activity. As quarantine orders eased, Americans used cash from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to revive the economy from its frozen state.

But the V-shaped trendline in GDP growth glosses over the recovery's nuances. More frequently updated indicators such as nonfarm payrolls, credit-card spending and purchasing managers' indexes signaled a slowed pace of recovery through the end of the summer.

Roughly half of the Americans who lost their jobs in the pandemic remain unemployed. Consumer spending enjoyed a sharp bounce-back before easing to a more moderate growth rate.

"Not only was the US economy enjoying the immediate bounce as a result of economic re-openings, but it was basking in significant fiscal stimulus support schemes," said Seema Shah, the chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "Now, the path forward will inevitably be an uphill struggle."

Related: The Main Reasons Recessions Happen

And while the 33 percent GDP increase might seem to offset the second-quarter slump, it doesn't place overall output back at its pre-pandemic highs. Third-quarter growth would have needed to reach roughly 46 percent to balance out the record downturn.

Economists have said a full recovery may take years, as fourth-quarter growth is expected to land well below Thursday's blockbuster reading.

"If the provisional figure is correct, the U.S. economy has now recovered to around 10 percent below its level in the first quarter, before the onset of the pandemic in the U.S.," said Cailin Birch, the global economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The recovery also faces risks from increasing Covid-19 case counts. Some countries in Europe have reinstated lockdown measures as coronavirus infection rates and death tolls rise, and some fear that the U.S. could take similar steps.

Should the economy continue to bounce back amid the virus resurgence, it will have to do so without fresh fiscal stimulus. The CARES Act has been widely praised as a primary driver of the third quarter's sharp improvement, but aid allocated in the bill has largely expired.

Hopes for a near-term stimulus boost were extinguished on Monday when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until November 9. The U.S. presidential election is set to determine the fate of another fiscal support bill.

Wall Street economists see a second term for President Donald Trump likely furthering the recent legislative stalemate. A Democratic sweep, however, could yield a sizable stimulus measure in early 2021.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

LinkedIn Launches Tools Aimed at Pandemic Job Seekers

News and Trends

How Should Entrepreneurs Prepare for an Election Disaster?

News and Trends

3 Ways Tourism Hotspots Will Evolve After Lockdown