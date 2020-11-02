Projectors

For Work or for Play, These Pocket-Size Kodak Projectors Have You Covered

Save on these projectors from this iconic photography company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
For Work or for Play, These Pocket-Size Kodak Projectors Have You Covered
Image credit: Kodak

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're looking to prepare for what's sure to be a long cold-weather season indoors at home or you'd like to be in control of tech for business presentations on the road, owning a projector would be a big benefit. Fortunately, the KODAK LUMA 75 offers portable entertainment and presenting in this pocket-size projector.

This portable projector features elite DLP® technology to project videos and presentations in up to 1080p HD resolution onto a screen of up to 120". Whether you're setting up for movie night, need a bigger screen for the big game, or want a flexible, convenient way to project presentations whenever you're pitching prospective clients, the KODAK LUMA 75 has you covered. The projector offers one-touch controls and near-universal device compatibility so you can connect virtually anything via HDMI, USB, microSD, Wi-Fi, Miracast, or AirPlay and start streaming an image right away.

Setting it up is simple. Just place it on a flat surface indoors or outdoors. Hook up your favorite device, load your media, press play, and sit back and enjoy. Or get up and start presenting. Since it fits in your pocket, you can quickly take it out and set it up anywhere. It even has a two-hour battery life so you don't have to worry about connecting to an outlet.

Find out why the KODAK LUMA 75 has earned an Amazon's Choice rating with 4.3/5 stars. Normally $199, you can get it for 5 percent off at $189.99 today. Or, you can upgrade to the KODAK LUMA 150 and get even more battery life for 12 percent off at just $219.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entertainment

This 4K HD Portable Projector is More Than $400 Off Today

Movies

Take Your Summer Movie Nights Outside with 60 Percent Off This Pocket-Sized Projector

Presentations

This 1080p HD Mini Projector Makes Presentations a Breeze