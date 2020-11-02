For Work or for Play, These Pocket-Size Kodak Projectors Have You Covered

November 2, 2020 2 min read

Whether you're looking to prepare for what's sure to be a long cold-weather season indoors at home or you'd like to be in control of tech for business on the road, owning a projector would be a big benefit. Fortunately, the KODAK LUMA 75 offers portable entertainment and presenting in this pocket-size projector.

This portable projector features elite DLP® to project videos and presentations in up to 1080p HD resolution onto a screen of up to 120". Whether you're setting up for movie night, need a bigger screen for the big game, or want a flexible, convenient way to project presentations whenever you're pitching prospective clients, the KODAK LUMA 75 has you covered. The projector offers one-touch controls and near-universal device compatibility so you can connect virtually anything via HDMI, USB, microSD, Wi-Fi, Miracast, or AirPlay and start streaming an image right away.

Setting it up is simple. Just place it on a flat surface indoors or outdoors. Hook up your favorite device, load your media, press play, and sit back and enjoy. Or get up and start presenting. Since it fits in your pocket, you can quickly take it out and set it up anywhere. It even has a two-hour battery life so you don't have to worry about connecting to an outlet.

Find out why the KODAK LUMA 75 has earned an Amazon's Choice rating with 4.3/5 stars. Normally $199, you can get it for 5 percent off at $189.99 today. Or, you can upgrade to the KODAK LUMA 150 and get even more battery life for 12 percent off at just $219.99.