Rapido Launches Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai

October 30, 2020

Bike taxi platform Rapido on Friday announced the start of its services in the financial capital of the country, Mumbai.

The startup’s fares in the city will be as low as INR 6 per kilometer making it an affordable everyday commute option for the city of Mumbai. The bike taxi player is offering up to 50 per cent off on the first ride.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for alternate modes of travel. As the city builds back from COVID-19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable, and safe everyday commute option. We believe, Rapido with its innovative and successful model will be able to address that need,” commented Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka, in a statement.

Rapido also offers local youth in a city it operates in, and earning opportunity, across its presence of over 100 cities. In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2,000 captains to start operations.

"We plan to provide earning opportunities for the youth of Mumbai. In the next two years, we aim to on-board 200,000 captains onto Rapido's bike taxi platform,” Sanka added.

The app recently announced several initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the captain, including the innovative safety back shields for bike taxi rides. The captains are expected to sanitize and clean the seats and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride by the captains and the passengers. The company also introduced new policy support where the company provides free cancellation if captains or customers are without a mask.

The bike taxi service is spread widely across all of India from tier I to tier III cities. The app allows you to book bike taxis with the minimum wait time, maximum safety, and is super easy on your pockets.