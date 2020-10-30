News and Trends

Netflix Price Hike: Standard Plan Now $14, Premium Tier Increases to $18

The standard Netflix plan is now $1 more per month, while the premium tier is $2 more pricey. The basic plan remains the same at $8.99.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Netflix Price Hike: Standard Plan Now $14, Premium Tier Increases to $18
Image credit: Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Getty Images via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Netflix is hiking prices in the US, raising the standard plan by a dollar to $13.99 a month, and the premium tier by two dollars to $17.99 a month. 

Netflix is increasing the cost to help it fund more TV shows and movies on the streaming service as it faces increasing competition

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a company spokesperson said. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films—in addition to our great fall lineup.”

Credit: Netflix

The good news is the basic plan remains the same at $8.99 a month. However, the plan only gives you access to one concurrent stream, plus all videos are streamed in standard definition at 480p. For HD, you’ll have to upgrade to the basic plan, and for 4K, you’ll need the premium tier. 

“The prices take effect today for any new members signing up,” the company added. “Current members will be notified through email and will also receive a notification within the app 30 days ahead of their price increase. Timing will be based on the specific member’s billing cycle and will be rolled out over the course of the next two months.”

Related: 10 TV Shows Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s last price hike occurred in January 2019, which raised the monthly cost for all three plans. Subsequently, the company reported losing some subscribers in the US. However, since then, the company’s user growth globally has surged, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been forcing more people to stay at home. 

The company now has 73 million paid subscribers in the US and Canada, with Netflix’s total subscriber count at 195 million.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Record-Setting 80 Million+ Early Voters Have Cast Their Ballots

News and Trends

The IRS Increases 2021 Contribution Limits to SEP IRAs and Solo 401(k)s for Business Owners

News and Trends

This 17-Year-Old Recovered From Coronavirus, and Then Started COVID Candies to Help Fight It