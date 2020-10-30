COVID-19

43% Startups and MSMEs Plan to Hire Women over Next 6 Months: Survey

A survey conducted by LocalCircles claims that women workers were among the worst hit in the workforce adjustments made by businesses in the last eight months as the covid-19 pandemic impacted their business and revenue adversely
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
43% Startups and MSMEs Plan to Hire Women over Next 6 Months: Survey
Image credit: Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Chief Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Employment situation for women is set to improve as startups and medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs) plan to ramp up hiring of female employees in the coming months, shows a survey by community platform LocalCircles.

About 43 per cent of the 7,000 respondents said they plan to hire women employees over the next six months. On the flipside, the survey also shows that women workers were among the worst in the workforce adjustments made by businesses in the last eight months as the covid-19 pandemic impacted their business and revenue adversely.

A large number of start-ups and MSMEs had reduced their workforce, with 31 per cent of them reducing their women workforce. Moreover, not a single business reported increase in the number of women employees during the course of the eight months of covid-19 pandemic.

A more concerning insight to have come out of the survey is that 23 per cent respondent enterprises said they had no women in the workforce before the pandemic hit and don’t have now either.

“The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among women in India, is one of the lowest in the world and appears to have slid even further during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the survey said.

Of the total surveyed respondents, 7 per cent said women in their workforce have been reduced by 50-100 per cent, 12 per cent said women employees have reduced by 25-50 per cent and 12 per cent said the reduction has been up to 25 per cent.

“With growth coming back in many sectors, and given that Work from Home has become a new normal for many of the technology driven businesses and for white collar jobs, even in traditional businesses, it is likely to help more women find job opportunities in the coming months,” the survey stated.

 

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

COVID-19

Post COVID, Cloud Data Platform To Play a Major Role To Bring Back the Finance Sector On Track

COVID-19

6 Reasons Communities And Culture Are Key To the Next Normal At Work

COVID-19

PM Modi Cautions Citizens Ahead Of Festive Season, Says Virus Still A Threat