INCmty offers 2X1 tickets for Entrepreneur readers

October 30, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With first-rate speakers that will enrich the line-up and a solid commitment to promoting and giving visibility to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, everything is ready for the start of INCmty, the entrepreneurship festival with the greatest prestige and influence in Latin America, to be held from Monday 2 to Friday 6 November , for the first time 100% digital since its first edition in 2013.

Under the guiding principle this year of Digital inclusion & Sustainable Future , INCmty has established itself as a platform that provides a boost of inspiration and knowledge to undertake, invest and build; it is also a call to re-invent, re-learn and take tools to revitalize the ecosystem to undertake; and a window for networking and building an international community.

Image: INCMty2020

Digital Inclusion focuses on reducing the digital divide, a challenge that has been amplified and evidenced by the current global situation. Sustainable Future considers that, to achieve this inclusion, a sustainable future must be designed through the generation of innovative and ethical solutions.

Brian Halligan, co-founder & CEO Hubspot, creator of inbound marketing

Richard Saul Wurman, creator of TED Conference

Terrell Owens, former NFL star player and Hall of Famer

Mariate Arnal, Director of Stripe in Latin America

Jill Popelka, President of SAP SuccessFactors

Jacob Pace, CEO of Flighthouse, the MTV of the future on TikTok

Gonzalo Alonso, futurologist and digital transformer in Latin America

Mark Esposito, Co-Founder of Nexus FrontierTech

Jacob Morgan, author and futurologist, founder of The future of Work University

The entrepreneurs who will be part of this unique experience will be able to access conferences by prominent leaders, such as:

David Garza, rector and executive president of Tecnológico de Monterrey, reiterated the Institution's commitment to consolidate itself as a house of studies with the three I's: Research, Innovation and Internationalization, despite the challenges offered by the current scenario. “The universities that have the best impact are those that, in addition to teaching and research, achieve ways of linking to promote those who are undertaking and contributing to the development of the country. Tec endorses its entrepreneurial vocation, which is part of its DNA, in these moments where it is vital to keep in mind that challenging times constitute great opportunities for entrepreneurship ”.

Image: INCMty2020

Competitions for entrepreneurs

It is estimated that in Mexico more than 50% of GDP comes from small and medium-sized companies, which face a challenging scenario in 2020. For this reason, INCmty is consolidated this year as an outlet for ideas to accelerate and connect entrepreneurs, through platforms and challenges such as INC Accelerator and HEINEKEN Green Challenge, INC B-Challenge, INC Prototype and the Health Innovation Award.

Rogelio de los Santos, president of the Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute of Tec de Monterrey and president of INCmty, called on entrepreneurs to join forces to face the challenges that the current scenario offers, making use of resilience and the capacity to adaptation as flags. "We are facing the perfect scenario to reconfigure our mindset and generate new approaches to discover innovative ways of operating as human beings and as economic actors that generate development and well-being."

For his part, Josué Delgado, director of INCmty, announced some novelties of this edition: “We reinvent the challenges for entrepreneurs, hand in hand with organizations such as the World Bank and HEINEKEN; We are also launching a blog that will be fed by experts, and of course it is a space to receive collaborations. Furthermore, as it will be totally digital, a new platform will be set up so that attendees do not miss the presentations ”. The manager emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in the entrepreneurial community to face challenges together and continue generating economic and social benefits in the country.

Image: INCMty2020

Special price for Entrepreneur en Español readers

The eighth edition of INCmty includes five summits, and each one takes place per day from November 2 to 6. Thus, throughout the week you will have access to live content, fireside chats, on demand summit conferences, Q&A sessions, interviews, unique launches, good news, giveaways and trivia, among many other surprises.

Entrepreneur en Español is a parter of this event and for this reason, Tec de Monterrey has launched a promotion for our readers this Friday: For each ticket purchased on this day, you will be given another ticket with the code EMPRENDE.

Tecnológico de Monterrey reaffirms its commitment to the entrepreneurial community in Mexico and Latin America to continue generating innovative initiatives that drive, promote and give visibility to the talent of those who generate innovative ideas that are being part of the change that our societies require.