Fashion

Isabel Marant accused of plagiarizing Purépecha textiles

This is the second time the French designer has been accused of plagiarizing Mexican textile designs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Isabel Marant accused of plagiarizing Purépecha textiles
Image credit: vía México Desconocido / Isabel Marant vía Twitter

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on México Desconocido
  • "Designers take such artistic expressions, use them out of context for profit and without any awareness of the meaning they have for populations. "

Senators Susana Harp and Casimiro Méndez accused French designer Isabel Marant of plagiarizing the Purépecha designs of artisans from Charapan, Angahuan and Santa Clara del Cobre, Michoacán . The textiles were replicated to make coats, girdles, and other items.

Cultural appropriation consists of the patrimonial use of a traditional cultural expression by companies without having authorization or mentioning its origin or providing compensation for its use. In this case, the designer Isabel Marant launches a complete line of clothing copying, literally, patterns of Purépecha designs by artisans from Charapan, Angahuan and Santa Clara del Cobre, from Michoacán ”,

Mendez said

According to the senator, designers take such artistic expressions, use them out of context for profit and without any awareness of the meaning they have for populations. For this reason, the senator denounced the act as cultural appropriation and affirmed his disagreement.

Part of the Isabel Marant collection. Image via Unknown Mexico.

Isabel Marant: second plagiarism of Mexican designs

For his part, the municipal president of Charapan , Josué Emmanuel Balboa Álvare z, also repudiated the plagiarism of Isabel Marant, adding that due to this type of plagiarism artisans are "thrown in the streets" due to lack of sales. Likewise, the mayor called for respect for the cultural heritage of indigenous peoples, as well as their people.

“This person (Marant) comes to damage our tradition. They are killing our artisans, they are dismembering our skin because this craft is our identity ”.

Balboa Álvarez denounced

Finally, Senator Susana Harp mentioned that it is not the first time that Isabel Marant plagiarizes indigenous communities , since in 2015 the designer replicated the designs of blouses made in Tlahuitoltepec, Oaxaca.

“In 2015 she decided to copy the blouses identically. The type of sleeve, the neck opening and the colors were identical. Now he decided to take colors, elements that are found repeatedly in many of our crafts. It is the second time that this designer –for that is her name–, makes cultural appropriation or plagiarism, so she cannot say that she did not know [what she was doing] ", Harp declared.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

Gucci launches a men's dress for almost 56 thousand pesos

Fashion

How the CEO of Moral Code Footwear Blends Fashion and Compassion

Fashion

How a Chance Conversation in a Coffee Shop Launched the Multimillion-Dollar Vegan Clothing Company Om & Ah