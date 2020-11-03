These NIOSH-Certified N95 Masks are Now Publicly Available

November 3, 2020 3 min read

The CDC has advised that the most effective (and simple) means to control the spread of is to wear a protective face mask. While you can get masks just about everywhere, the gold standard continues to be the NIOSH-approved N95 respirator masks, which until now have been generally reserved for front-line healthcare workers. However, Brio Protection is now making these masks available to regular consumers in addition to medical professionals.

“The healthcare and consumer supply chains are not mutually exclusive,” says Paul Schrems of Brio Protection. “They can benefit each other. Consumer demand allows us to place larger and more consistent orders with the manufacturer, which manages healthcare ordering swings.” he continues. “By offering respirators to the general public we can have more inventory available when a hospital system calls.”

The team at Brio believes that everyone deserves the best protection available and is now making their highly-effective N95 mask model — the Dasheng DTC3X respirator — available to anyone. The DTC3X has been tested to filter more than 99 percent of airborne particles using five-layers of advanced electrostatic and non-woven polyester materials, the company says. It's also extremely secure and comfortable, staying on all day without constricting your breathing.

Soft and pliable polyester masks ensure a more comfortable seal to any face compared to hard cup-shaped N95 masks. The DTC3X's design also prevents leakage by utilizing an aluminum alloy nosepiece that molds to all nose bridges, reducing fog on glasses and keeping you comfortable throughout the day. No more adjusting or taking your mask off to breathe every few minutes.

If you're in the medical profession, you need access to the best materials available. The DTC3X has met the high-quality standards of NIOSH N95 certification, demonstrating its value as personal protective equipment (PPE) for both in-patient surgical and intensive care units. If it's certified for front-line workers, it's more than good enough for the general public.

The DTC3X N95 Respirator is more comfortable, more breathable, more secure, and downright more effective than just about any other mask on the open market. It's reusable and now available to the general public with free 3-day shipping. And if you live on the west coast, the DTC3X mask can also play double duty as protection against wildfire smoke. So what are you waiting for? Shop for your mask now.