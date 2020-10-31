Don't miss the most important news of the week! Take a look at Emprendenews
Video editing: Luis Peagui
INCmty kicks off on Monday and this is all you will see at the largest Spanish-speaking entrepreneurship event!
Image: INCmty2020
Josué Delgado, director of INCmty, announced the news of the 2020 festival, which will take place in virtual format from November 2 to 6. In its eighth edition, its guiding axis is ' Digital inclusion & sustainable future' , to promote the reduction of the digital divide and promote social development towards a sustainable future.
Do you have a heroin company? Participate in this ranking that recognizes all companies with purpose and heart
Image: Depositphotos.com
In the quest to help organizations build more positive, happy and productive workplaces and to recognize those organizations that are already taking steps to achieve this, the consulting firm LIVE 13.5º decided to create the Heroine Companies Ranking .
The 'Marlboro World' says goodbye: Philip Morris leaves the cigars in Mexico
Image: High Level Road
Philip Morris, the company that markets the Marlboro brand of cigars, announced that it will leave cigars in Mexico, a market in which it has a 65% share, to promote other forms of smokeless tobacco consumption with its IQOS device.
Google will provide real-time US election results in 70 languages
Image: Google via PC Mag
Google teamed up with The Associated Press (AP) to provide "authoritative" results before and in the days after the 2020 US election.
IKEA reprints and delays the launch of its 2021 catalog for an image
Image: Depositphotos.com / IKEA via digital catalog
IKEA had all its 2021 catalogs reprinted. The reason? the material contained an image, which, according to the company, could be interpreted as racist.