Papa John's Taking Applications for Its Scholarship Program

Lexington, Kentucky-For the sixth year, an unusual scholarship program will be available to high school seniors in Kentucky's Bluegrass communities.

The 2001 Papa John's Scholars Program will award more than $1 million in scholarships in the spring.

What is unusual about the program is that it's based on the theory of multiple intelligences-that individual intelligence is derived from a unique combination of several types of abilities and skills.

The selection committee will look beyond grade-point average and standardized test scores to evaluate students on a variety of criteria such as community involvement, creative ability, academic achievement, obstacles overcome, meaningful objectives achieved, life goals and interests, demonstrated leadership, quality of character and athletic achievement. No single criterion is considered a necessity, and none carries more weight than the others.

Any student with a 2.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale may apply.

About half of the Papa John's restaurants across the country are providing money for the $1,000 scholarships to be awarded at high schools in their neighborhoods. Winners may use the scholarship at an accredited college or university of their choice within one year. Additionally, one national winner will receive a $10,000 Papa John's "The Works" scholarship.-Lexington Herald-Ledger

