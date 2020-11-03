LetsTransport Adds 10,000 Truckers In Last Three Months

November 3, 2020 2 min read

In a sign of improvement in the business ecosystem, Bengaluru-based LetsTransport on Tuesday said it has achieved a new milestone in the last three months by on-boarding 10,000 drivers on its platform and expanding to three new cities.

The current fleet size of the firm stands over 75,000 trucks and has also tied-up with insurance companies and various lending companies to offer more benefits to truckers.

The logistics company has grown beyond its pre-COVID levels in a span of two months after the lockdown. The company is also focusing on the technology side of the logistics business and has created a platform for truckers for paperless onboarding and new freight operations.

The data available with the company shows that north India recovered from the COVID-19 impact much faster than south, east, and west India. The company aims to expand by 35 more cities and grow by 150-200 per cent next year. They foresee an increase in demand from tier-II and tier-III cities due to increased digital literacy and e-commerce expansion, according to the statement released by the firm.

“Since our inception, we are continuously scaling our network and improving our capabilities to help streamline urban logistics for enterprises. In these trying times when enterprise businesses are increasingly looking to partner with organized logistics players to enable direct to consumer deliveries, we are committed to providing to the best of our abilities,” said LetsTransport co-founder and chief executive officer Pushkar Singh.

“Tapping on the increased demand, we are planning to elevate our pan-India presence and are looking forward to investing heavily in technology enhancement, diversification in cold chain logistics, and electric vehicles,” he added.

The pandemic is expected to work as a catalyst for almost every industry which was delaying digitization of its operations. It has forced logistics companies in India to drive towards digitization and opting for paperless modules. The growth is expected to be slow in the last quarter of the present financial year, but reports suggest, it is expected to grow five-times because of digitization.

Founded in 2015, the tech-logistics solution provider caters to urban logistics operations of 17 cities in retail, fast-moving consumer goods, e-commerce, and 3PL (third-party logistics provider) companies. Some of its clients include Amazon, Bisleri, JioMart, JSW Cements, Pidilite, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan.