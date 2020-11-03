Flipkart Acquires Mech Mocha To Set Foot In the Gaming Space

November 3, 2020 2 min read

E-commerce operator Flipkart said on Tuesday it has strengthened its gaming strategy through the acquisition of intellectual property (IP) from Mech Mocha that runs live-social gaming platform 'Hello Play'. The gaming team will join Flipkart as the company continues to focus on developing new and innovative formats to engage with its users on the platform.

Social mobile gaming is seeing massive growth and adoption in India, as socially distanced consumers are looking for ways to connect with friends and family over fun casual games.

“With ‘Vocal for Local’ being the focus for digital apps across the nation, this strategic backing of Flipkart provides us an opportunity to be part of a larger ecosystem that helps us create unique social gaming experiences for Indian users. We look forward to being a part of the Flipkart ecosystem and leveraging the Flipkart Cloud Platform, Super Coins, Reward store, and Flipkart Ads platform to strengthen the platform for our users,” said Mech Mocha co-Founder and chief executive officer Arpita Kapoor.

Co-founded by Kapoor and Mohit Rangaraju, Mech Mocha has been backed by top tier investors including Accel Partners, Blume Ventures, and Shunwei Capital. As the Mech Mocha team joins Flipkart, they will focus on scaling the gaming efforts of the e-commerce platform.

“At Flipkart, we are focused on providing consumers with an opportunity to access great products and content while giving them an engaging experience. We see many first-time e-commerce users come online through formats such as video and games, as they build familiarity with the medium,” added Flipkart vice-president Prakash Sikaria. “Our observations of Flipkart GameZone, reflect this trend as we see a strong correlation between casual gamers becoming early shoppers on Flipkart for their digital journey. Through this transaction, we will strengthen our capabilities in the gaming domain with access to Mech Mocha's IP, games, and talented teams that will help us accelerate our efforts in this space.”