Funding

Leena AI Raises $8 Mn In Series A Round Led By Greycroft

The New York-headquartered company will use the fresh capital to expand its go-to-market programs and accelerate product development
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Leena AI Raises $8 Mn In Series A Round Led By Greycroft
Image credit: Leena AI
Leena AI founders

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

US and Delhi-based Leena AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employee experience platform on Tuesday announced that it has raised $8 million in a Series A round led by Greycroft. Others who participated in the rounds were Adam Miller - founder of Cornerstone OnDemand, Alan Patricof - chairman Emeritus and co-founder, and Jim Moffatt - ex-Chairman/CEO of Deloitte Consulting.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its go-to-market programs and accelerate product development.

The funding will allow Leena AI to continue its momentum by helping the world’s top enterprises to modernize their legacy internal helpdesk systems to better their employee experience. The startup claims that with its solutions companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities. 

Leena AI works smoothly with platforms such as SAP Success Factors, ADP, Oracle, Workday and Microsoft Office 365.

Commenting on the startup, Adit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of LennaAI, said, “Legacy internal helpdesks are simply not meeting the needs of the world’s top enterprises. They are not user friendly, are tough to deploy & lack intelligence. Leena AI Service Delivery suite changes that -bringing the consumer experience to enterprise employees.”

 “This investment will fuel our mission to elevate employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights & become the Siri for enterprise employees,” he further added.

Commenting on the investment, Mark Terbeek, partner at Greycroft said, “Leena AI has created a scalable AI platform that solves critical requests for all employees and provides them with a single access point for all of their critical HR needs. ”

Founded in 2018, the company now boasts of onboarding more than 100 enterprise customers which includes Abbott, Coca-Cola, Air Asia, Sony Pictures and others in the past nine months.

During this time, Leena AI added more than 150,000 employees to its platform and grew revenue by 350 per cent.

“Having worked with industry-leading companies on their digital transformation journeys for many years, I understand the importance of enhancing both the employee experience and engagement. Leena AI is uniquely positioned to empower mid-market and enterprise companies to transform their employee’s digital experience, driving huge efficiencies, while maximizing employee engagement,” said Jim Moffatt.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Bengaluru-Based Bizlog Raises INR 12 Cr In Pre-Series A Round Led By IAN Fund

Funding

Bengaluru's Fedo Bags $1 Mn In Pre-Series A Round Led By Unicorn India Ventures

Funding

Boston Celtics Co-Owner Stephen Pagliuca Invests In WinZO