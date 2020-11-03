Leena AI Raises $8 Mn In Series A Round Led By Greycroft

November 3, 2020 2 min read

US and Delhi-based Leena AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered employee experience platform on Tuesday announced that it has raised $8 million in a Series A round led by Greycroft. Others who participated in the rounds were Adam Miller - founder of Cornerstone OnDemand, Alan Patricof - chairman Emeritus and co-founder, and Jim Moffatt - ex-Chairman/CEO of Deloitte Consulting.

The company will use the fresh capital to expand its go-to-market programs and accelerate product development.

The funding will allow Leena AI to continue its momentum by helping the world’s top enterprises to modernize their legacy internal helpdesk systems to better their employee experience. The startup claims that with its solutions companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities.

Leena AI works smoothly with platforms such as SAP Success Factors, ADP, Oracle, Workday and Microsoft Office 365.

Commenting on the startup, Adit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of LennaAI, said, “Legacy internal helpdesks are simply not meeting the needs of the world’s top enterprises. They are not user friendly, are tough to deploy & lack intelligence. Leena AI Service Delivery suite changes that -bringing the consumer experience to enterprise employees.”

“This investment will fuel our mission to elevate employee experience through AI-powered conversations and insights & become the Siri for enterprise employees,” he further added.

Commenting on the investment, Mark Terbeek, partner at Greycroft said, “Leena AI has created a scalable AI platform that solves critical requests for all employees and provides them with a single access point for all of their critical HR needs. ”

Founded in 2018, the company now boasts of onboarding more than 100 enterprise customers which includes Abbott, Coca-Cola, Air Asia, Sony Pictures and others in the past nine months.

During this time, Leena AI added more than 150,000 employees to its platform and grew revenue by 350 per cent.

“Having worked with industry-leading companies on their digital transformation journeys for many years, I understand the importance of enhancing both the employee experience and engagement. Leena AI is uniquely positioned to empower mid-market and enterprise companies to transform their employee’s digital experience, driving huge efficiencies, while maximizing employee engagement,” said Jim Moffatt.