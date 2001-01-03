Affirmative, I Copy

When you're traveling on business, Mimeo.com can give you the top-notch copies you need.

January 3, 2001

Are you on the road on business and need to make high-quality copies of your presentation by tomorrow morning? Mimeo.com will come to your rescue. Why not try Mimeo.com for all your important business document printing and delivery needs?

How does it work? First, you transmit finished documents directly from your desktop to the Mimeo.com secure print facility. Next, you view a version of the finished product on the screen, then you arrange to have the documents sent via FedEx to wherever you need them to be received.

No more waiting in line at the copy shop, no more substandard printing results or missing FedEx deadlines. If you submit your documents by 10 p.m. the previous night, you'll have them delivered to their destination the next morning.

Mimeo.com takes document security very seriously, so you can rest assured that anything you send will be handled with care.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.