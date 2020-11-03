Don't miss the talk between Mariaté Arnal from Stripe and Entrepreneur en Español!

November 3, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Monday, November 2, the eighth edition of INCmty , the largest Spanish-speaking entrepreneurship event, started. This event will be experienced virtually due to the contingency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our challenge is to inspire, connect, empower and encourage female and male entrepreneurs to build value in Mexico and the world," said Rogelio de los Santos, executive president of INCmty and president of the Council of the Eugenio Garza Lagüera Entrepreneurship Institute during the presentation of the lineup on September 23rd.

Among the speakers that make up the INCmty 2020 line up are:

Brian Halligan, co-founder of Hubspot, marketing expert and creator of the inbound marketing concept.

Jill Popelka, a business leader with experience using technology in the SAP ecosystem for workforce problem solving.

Mark Espósito, entrepreneur, best-selling author, pioneer on issues of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, professor at Harvard, and advisor to national governments.

Jacob Pace, CEO of Flighthouse, TikTok's largest media brand with 26 million followers. Work with celebrities like Ariana Grande.

David Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing and S1Media, co-founded with retired NFL player Warren Moon.

Jacob Morgan, world icon on the future of work, fourth industrial revolution, employee experience and the internet of things. Advisor and leader in global organizations, best-selling author and futurist expert.

Gonzalo Alonso, futurologist and consultant in digital transformation in Latin America, CEO of CuentaOK and co-founder of ClowderTank.

Lorena Guillé-Laris, one of the 50 most powerful women in Mexico, leader and entrepreneur with a social vocation who has connected with her life purpose.

Martha Herrera: Social and inclusive activist, Director of Global Responsible Businesses at CEMEX and the CEMEX-Tec Center for Sustainable Development.

Daniel Marcos, Executive Director of ExO Education in association with Salim Ismail, Ambassador of Singularity University in Austin, Texas, member of YPO and EO.

Michael J. Gelb, a pioneer in creative thinking, thought leadership, and executive coaching. It helps companies to be more creative and successful.

Mariate Arnal from Stripe and Entrepreneur en Español!

In this context, Mariaté Arnarl, Head Latam of Stripe, will have a live fireside chat with our editor-in-chief Martha Violante on Wednesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. in Mexico City, where they will talk about the technological infrastructure of payments as a key to digital growth.

This talk is given within the Digital Inclusion Summit , the sector of activities within INCmty2020 that proposes accessibility and innovation on equal terms , from an inclusive perspective with solutions for an equitable world.