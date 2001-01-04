Franchises

Who Isn't Listing Me?

A meta search site can help you find out how you rank on the search results of the major engines.
Having your site properly listed in the top search engines is Online Marketing 101. A quick way to do a cursory glance of the more popular search engines to see if your Web site is listed is to go to a meta search site such as Dog Pile and do a search for the name of your company or site.

A meta search site conducts a fast search of multiple search engines at one time, giving a summary of the results of each search one after the other. While you're searching for your company name or site name, you may also want to search for some important keywords that apply to your business to see whose sites come up. If your site doesn't, you may want to adjust your meta tags with more relevant keywords.

Doing a meta search for any of your general searches is also a great way to cover a lot of search engine ground quickly to find exactly what you need.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

