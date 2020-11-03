Government will auction smartphones and drones

November 3, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The offer will have 10 Huawei Y5 Pro devices , which have a starting price of 18,400 pesos; 10 Samsung A10 phones with a starting price of 22,900 pesos.

, which have a starting price of 18,400 pesos; 10 phones with a starting price of 22,900 pesos. Vehicles, electric cups, dish drainers, rolls of sports fabrics and other items will also be auctioned at the event.

Do you need a cell phone? The eighth auction of the Institute to Give Back to the People the Stolen (INDEP) includes Huawei and Samsung cell phones. It will be held at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex on November 8 with the corresponding sanitary measures.

The offer will have 10 Huawei Y5 Pro devices , which have a starting price of 18,400 pesos; 10 Samsung A10 phones with a starting price of 22,900 pesos; 11 Galaxy S6 devices priced at 29,500 pesos; 9 Galaxy Edge smartphones with a starting price of 29,300 pesos.

You may be interested: Smartphones as a work tool

Likewise, 10 Motorola G7 phones will be offered with an initial price of 23,600 pesos, and some drones such as the Mavic Air , with a starting price of 14,800 pesos; Mavic Pro Fly More Combo priced at 19,300; and a Phantom DJI 12,200 pesos, among others.

Vehicles, electric cups, dish racks, rolls of sports fabrics and other items will also be auctioned at the event. To participate you must be registered in the INDEP client base and prove your legal personality, if you have already participated before you should not do this step.