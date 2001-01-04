ISS Staffing Services Inc. Changes Name to Talent Tree Inc.

<b></b>

January 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Houston - ISS Staffing Services Inc. (Initial Staffing Services) has changed its name to Talent Tree Inc. as a result of the sale of the company this past summer. The name change took effect on December 19, 2000.

The Houston-based company was founded under the name Talent Tree in 1976 but, through its purchase by Rentokil in 1995, was renamed Initial Staffing Services.

"We found through extensive research that the name Talent Tree continues to hold a tremendous amount of recognition and still conveys credibility and quality within the staffing industry," said Vincent Cook, president.-Talent Tree Inc.