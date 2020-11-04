Burger King asks you to buy from McDonald's

November 4, 2020 1 min read

Burger King made clear the concern that the world now lives to reactivate consumption. Through Twitter he called on his followers to order McDonald's

“We never thought we would be asking this of them. Like we never thought we would be encouraging to order at KFC, El Califa, Bisquets Obregón, La Casa de Toño, Little Cesars, Sushi Itto, Fishers, Hipocampo Vips or any other independent and fast food chain ”, said the brand.

In this way, Burger King recognizes that we are facing an unprecedented economic challenge.

The call that seeks not to improve the firm's business but to maintain the stability of the entire category, is forceful in its closing: "It will always be better to have a Whopper, but ordering a Big Mac is not so bad either.

This call was spread from the official Burger King account for the United Kingdom and has found replication for other markets such as the French and now in Mexico.