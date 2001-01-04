Not A Stock Wizard? Avoid These Investing Mistakes, Part 7

Read about the common mistakes people make when dealing with stocks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ain't nothin' like the real thing. Face it: 20 percent average annual returns are not an inalienable right. The past several years have proved to be remarkable, but that doesn't mean the bull will run forever. It also doesn't necessarily mean the market will crash and return to the 6,000 point level. To paraphrase Rudyard Kipling, "He who keeps his head keeps his sanity (and his wallet)." Babe Ruth had one of the finest batting averages in history, and even he struck out sometimes. So if you expect your portfolio to swing for the fences every year, you'll probably end up disappointed.

Know where your advice is coming from. What kind of license does your financial advisor hold? Has your registered representative received a bevy of customer complaints? If possible, speak with him or her in person or over the phone and get a feel for his or her style. Make sure your advisor understands your objectives, and be honest about your goals and expectations. To verify a potential advisor's experience, call the National Association of Securities Dealers Inc. at (800) 289-9999. If you're considering a certified financial planner, call the CFP Board of Standards Inc. at (888) CFP-MARK.

See our tips on Tuesday, December 26 through Wednesday, January 3 for parts 1 through 6 of this article.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market