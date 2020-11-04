Video game

Right in the heart! Gaming Week will celebrate Gus Rodríguez, the greatest 'nintendomaniáco'

Right in the heart! Gaming Week will celebrate Gus Rodríguez, the greatest 'nintendomaniáco'
Image credit: Gus Rodríguez vía Facebook

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The first edition of Gaming Week Mexico , the largest virtual video game festival in Latin America, will dedicate a celebration to remember Gus Rodríguez , Nintendo's most recognized and beloved ambassador in the Mexican Republic.

On the stage of the festival, which will take place online on November 6, 7 and 8, Toño Rodríguez, editorial director of Club Nintendo and Javier Rodríguez, Gus's son, will participate in a talk where they will remember anecdotes from one person of the main promoters of video games in Latin America through his famous programs such as Nintendomanía and Club Nintendo magazine in the 90s.

This weekend representatives of the gaming world will meet at Gaming Week in four main areas:

  1. Showroom : a space where users can learn about the latest news from the main brands in the gaming world and where there will be information on different products, promotions and discounts.
  2. Main Stage: The main stage where there will be industry speakers, special presentations for launches and awards.
  3. Esports LatAm: where the most exciting competitions operated by Esports Latam will take place. There will be attractive prizes for the winners and games of professional players.
  4. Streamland: The main creators of gamer content will participate in this zone where meet & greets and exciting streams will take place.

Find more information on the official page of the event.

