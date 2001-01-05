Domino's Pizza Opens In Sri Lanka

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, MI-The international fast-food chain Domino's Pizza started operations in Sri Lanka, a small island country off India's southern coast, a spokesman for the company said.

Cargills Ltd., Sri Lanka's top supermarket chain, will provide space for the pizza at four of its outlets in the capital city of Colombo.

Domino's will offer international recipes in Sri Lanka, with home delivery as its main focus. -Salon.com

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur