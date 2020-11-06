The Executive Selection: Lamise Beauty

November 6, 2020 2 min read

Entrepreneur Kate Wooyeon Park initially launched Lamise Beauty in 2017 as an online platform that showcased some of the best brands from South Korea and curated a variety of products suited for people living in the Middle East. This proved to be a hit, and in 2019, the brand went on to launch a physical store at Asian supermarket and specialty coffee shop, 1004 Gourmet in Dubai.

Huxley Cleansing Foam: Deep Clean, Deep Moist. Source: Huxley

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Korean beauty products, we recommend trying out the Huxley Cleansing Foam: Deep Clean, Deep Moist, which is a soft foam with naturally-derived ingredients that is great for all skin types to remove oil, sebum, and other impurities with a simple cleanse.

Huxley Secret of Sahara Essence; Grab Water. Source: Huxley

And if you’re looking for a bonus pickme-up, we’re eyeing up the Huxley Esse: Grab Water, a lightweight essence with Sahara prickly pear seed oil, acai berry, and more antioxidants to protect and hydrate your skin. Simply apply a thin layer onto your face, and then pat lightly to help with absorption- your skin will thank you for treating it right!

